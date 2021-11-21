KWAM 1: SHOW ME THE WAY

It was my brother, Maestro Mudi who sent me the pictures. I saw one baba stand there and one angel siddon. Ohh my God! The beauty radiated. The skin was smooth and the eyes were fluffy. As Mudi was talking I was not listening again o. He said, “Edgar see na me sew that cloth Kwam 1 dey wear.” I say Kwam who? What is even wrong with these Mudi these days.

He had just sent me a picture of a Yoruba Mona Lisa. I had not seen such beauty in years. She was demure. She looked celestial; she was the picture of resilient beauty. A classic and evocatively, provocatively and assuredly edifice of paradagonistic beauty.

Then, I saw the picture again somewhere. They say it’s Kwam 1’s new wife. It was then I really looked at the man. Wasiuooo! Wasiu Baba. Kai, this one is a winner.

I can only very reluctantly wish him a happy married life but should there be a slightest, tiniest chance of a ‘scatter’, please I am first to be given the first option of refusal. Congratulations Lord Kwam 1. You enter the market well. Kabiyesi ooo.

