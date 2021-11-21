How to Start Dealing Cards for Online Casinos

Over one million people in the USA work in the gambling industry and you can become one of them, here is how!

How to Become an (Online) Live Casino Dealer?

The gambling industry employs people of all ages offering quite high average yearly salaries, one of the most exciting working environments, and other perks and benefits you cannot benefit from when working in any other industry, and once you join the industry, it is definitely hard to leave.

Most online gambling companies are not very much different from offline gambling companies. Some great benefits are expected as well as, high salaries. Most casinos pay really well and while most jobs come with a base minimum wage, generous tips are also collected by most casino employees.

One of the greatest things about working for a gambling company is the way they treat their employees. Even if working in the gambling industry does not align with your goals for the future, working at a casino is a great way to gain valuable experience and knowledge that can eventually help you get your dream job. If you want to know how to become a live casino dealer in an online casino, keep reading.

Getting Hired in the Gambling Industry

Live casino dealer jobs at online casinos have become extremely popular in the last several years. Your probably main question is how much do casino dealers make. The salary of online live casino dealers or live casino dealers in land-based venues ranges from $15,000 to $430,000 per year which means a median salary for casino dealers is around $77,000.

The top eighty-six percent of casino dealers make around $430,000 per year while the middle fifty-seven percent make between $77,000 and $195,000 per year.

According to this Market Research report, the global gaming industry’s market size is valued at around $231 billion and over five thousand and three hundred businesses operate. Over one million individuals are employed in the industry and new jobs are created almost daily.

Therefore, getting a job in the industry even without any previous experience should not be a problem. So, how do you become a live dealer at an online casino?

Start Working as a Live Dealer

Live dealers at online casinos usually earn up to $115,000 yearly while the minimum yearly salary is around $11,000. Most live dealers at online casinos make around $60,000 per year, well above most people’s average salary.

To start working as a live dealer, you do not need a college degree but you need to spend a couple of weeks or months learning the basics. Many casinos offer classes to everybody interested in becoming a part of the industry, so you may get free training as well.

Finishing our training will probably take around twelve weeks and getting training is extremely important if you want to get hired by a casino. While you do not need a college degree, most casinos employ only individuals who have their school diplomas.

Casinos also run background checks on all potential employees to make sure they have not been convicted of any kind of felony. Once you have finished a formal casino training program, you should get on-the-job training if available. Before you get a job, you will be given a drug test as this is a common practice in every other industry.

You also need to obtain a gaming license regardless of your state of residence. Most online casinos do not hire individuals who are younger than twenty-one and most appreciate when new employees have experience in the hospitality industry.

Once you pass drug and other background checks, and you complete your training, you will be interviewed and hopefully, the jobs if yours.

