Emmanuel Dennis’ Watford Return Pressure on Solskjaer

Nigerian international, Emmanuel Dennis, was in inspiring form for Watford as he scored and provided two assists, in the Hornets’ 4-1 home win against 10-man Manchester United at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Dennis now has four assists and five goals in 11 league appearances for the Hornets this season.

Also in action for Watford was Dennis’ Nigerian teammate William Troost-Ekong, who came on in the 64th minute.

United played most part of the second half with 10 players following the sending off of Harry Maguire.

Watford were awarded a penalty on six minutes after Scott McTominay fouled Josh King.

Ismaila Sarr took the kick which was saved by David De Gea but Femenía blasted in the rebound but the penalty was retaken due to encroachment.

Sarr retook the kick again but saw his effort saved by De Gea again.

But on 29 minutes Watford went 1-0 up after Dennis brought the ball down and cross to King who tapped home.

On the stroke of half-time Sarr made amends for his earlier penalty miss as he made it 2-0 after drilling a beautiful strike into the bottom corner.

Five minutes into the second half United pulled a goal back as Donny Van de Beek nodded home Cristiano Ronaldo’s cross.

United’s hopes of a comeback suffered a blow as Maguire received a second yellow card for a foul on Tom Cleverly.

Three minutes into added time Dennis set up Joao Pedro to make it 3-1 and just two minutes later the Nigerian added the fourth from a tight angle.

The win saw Watford move up to 16th while United are seventh.

At St James’ Park Frank Onyeka featured and did well for Brentford in a 3-3 thrilling draw against Newcastle United.

Onyeka who came on in the 59th minute got and saw his shot deflect off Jamaal Lascelles to put Watford 3-2 up in the 61st minute.

In other results, Steven Gerrard got off to a perfect start as he led Aston to a 2-0 home win against Brighton in his first game, Norwich pipped Southampton 1-0, West Ham lost 1-0 at Wolves and Burnley played 3-3 at home with Crystal Palace.

