Davido Solidifies Celebrity Status with Million Naira Challenge

Nigerian afro-pop superstar, Davido, has reached his N200 million target. The music star stunned Nigerians and even the world when he demanded that friends should donate N1million each to his account. He received N7 million within 10 minutes of making the announcement. By the end of that day, his account was close to N150 million.

Not a few caught up on the frenzy; socialites, entertainers, brands sent in their donations.

The challenge undoubtedly is a testament to Davido’s popularity. No entertainer in this digital age has recorded such feats.

While many hailed his influential power, others have advised he channels his influence to a greater cause. A good place to start will be mobilising young people to take part in the upcoming elections by getting their voters cards. Imagine if he holds a concert that can only be accessed through voter cards as suggested by the convener of Alert Africa conference, Iboro Otu.

Perhaps, entertainers should start including voter cards as one of the prerequisites to attend their concerts. If executed, it will help not only in encouraging youth participation intl elections but bring about the desired political leadership change.

