Billionaire Businessman Greg Uanseru’s Entrepreneurial Skills

Society Watch

Undoubtedly, if you ask the average Nigerian businessman to share his or her experience, he or she will inundate you with some bitter-sweet tales.

Indeed, you may not doubt him or her considering the inclement business climate under which many entrepreneurs around the world operated in 2020 and 2021 owing largely to the outbreak of COVID-19.

But despite this doleful experience forced on many as a result of the pandemic, this year has ended on a happy note for Greg Uanseru, president and CEO of GCA Energy Limited, a production plant offering a wide range of cutting-edge support services. The company focuses mainly on onshore and offshore procurement support, metering and calibration, fire engineering, and environmental services.

This should not come as a surprise to anyone who has been following his inspiring story with abiding interest. Over the years, Uanseru has sailed untroubled in the entrepreneurial ocean, navigating numerous business boats with the grace and nous of a veteran captain. Those that say money making is an art and that the Edo born businessman is a maestro in the field may be right after all.

While many who have worked with him in the past confirmed that he is a go-getter, it is also a fact that his clear vision has given GCA an edge over its competitors, thereby making it one of the leading oil services firms not only in Nigeria but also in Africa. He has glided from the lowest rung of the lather to the limelight, and this is evident in the phenomenal growth of the business that he started many years ago.

In reminiscence, Uanseru had graciously grabbed the singular opportunity that came his way with both hands at a time when many of his peers could not see beyond their noses.

Always driven by passion, his entrepreneurship skill, without exaggeration, is legendary. Unlike many successful men who have reportedly allowed fame, success and sometimes stardom to turn their heads, he is focused on charity simply because he recognises that only God is the unseen hand behind his success story.

With years of industry-related experience, he looks forward to his company’s continued expansion.

