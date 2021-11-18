Zulum Gives N20m to Family of Slain Gen Zirkushu

Michael Olugbode

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, yesterday led a delegation on condolence visit to the bereaved family of late Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkushu.

The governor met the family at Ribadu Cantonment in Kaduna, during which he directed the immediate release of N20 million as support to the General’s family and the directive has been effected.

The support will be made to families of soldiers who died alongside General Zirkushu. Zulum was received at the airport by Kaduna State’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, and Garrison Commander of the Nigerian Army’s One Division, Brigadier General T. Opuene.

The Governor visited General Zirkushu’s family alongside Borno’s three Senators, Kashim Shettima, Mohammed Ali Ndume and Abubakar Kyari. The State Chairman of APC, Ali Bukar Dalori, and two Members of House of the Representatives, Dr. Haruna Mshelia and Ahmad Jaha, who both represent constituencies that include Chibok where late General Zirkushu was commanding the 28 Task Force Brigade.

Zulum met Mrs. Blessing Zirkushu, widow of the late General and her five children, after being received by Mr. Gurdebil Zirkushu, a brother to the late General among other family members.

The Bornu State Governor consoled the family and urged them to take solace in the heroic legacy bequeathed to them by the late General.

Zulum said the people of Borno will remain eternally grateful for the sacrifice of the late general and other soldiers who died with him, along with many others who made similar sacrifices as well as those in the front lines.

Kaduna State Government has announced a donation of N2 million to also support the family of late General Zirkushu.

Aruwan said Kaduna’s support was to compliment Borno in reaching out to the late General’s bereaved family.

Garrison Commander, Brigadier General T. Opuene, who spoke on behalf of the family and the Nigerian Army, appreciated the governor and his delegation for traveling from Maiduguri to visit the family. He described as a compassionate leader whose support for the military is known to everyone.

Governor Zulum had, in September 2020, donated a similar amount of N20m to support the widow and orphans left behind by late Col. Dahiru Chiroma Bako, who died from wounds sustained while battling Boko Haram insurgents.

Col. Bako was Commander of 25 Task Force Brigade of then “Operation Lafiya Dole” in charge of Damboa and the surrounding axis in southern Borno.

