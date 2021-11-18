Sponsorship: A Brand Courageous Association of a Global Resonance

Raheem Akingbolu takes a look at how sponsorship is redefining marketing through provision of an enable platform for brand visibility and leveraging opportunities, citing the example of the recent ‘Felabration’ which was maximally explored by Fearless and other brands.

Businesses, the world over, adopt various strategies to achieve their marketing objectives, and sponsorship is one of them, as it often leads to the actualization of set goals.

It is a powerful marketing tool used by organizations in deepening brand penetration and leveraging opportunities that are open in sponsorship platforms, like the captive audience and exposure.

This vital marketing strategy allows big, medium, and small brands to develop a relationship that economically gratifies them and what they support.

However, some of the benefits of sponsorship include increased brand awareness and visibility: whether as a startup or a well-established company, it takes a brand to a broader target audience.

It helps increase sales, which is the ultimate goal for every product company, as getting to the top of the mind of new or existing customers increases awareness and profit margin.

It creates brand differentiation, particularly in a highly competitive and profit-shrinking market where a major player dominates the business where smaller organizations are struggling to survive or trying to carve a niche for their products, thereby offering the chance of standing out as a market leader.

Also, sponsorship as a popular marketing strategy leads to brand loyalty and increases an organization’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) reputation, as in the case of a charitable event that portrays an organization as caring to its consumers.

With the attendant benefits that accrue to sponsorship, companies have seen it as a means of outwitting competitors and entrenching their brand in the minds of consumers, and this prompted the case of the 2021 Felabration, sponsored by the premium Fearless energy drink brand, from the stables of Rite Foods, a world-class and proudly Nigerian Company.

The one-week annual event held from October 11-17 commemorates the life and times of the late Afrobeat icon, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, for his distinctiveness, creativity, African ideology, and intentional music excellence that made the nation and Africa proud during his lifetime.

The event, conceived in 1998 by Fela’s eldest daughter, Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti, started with a symposium themed ” The National Question Evolution or Devolution” with the moderator/chairman, Femi Falana, amongst other prominent speakers. Other exciting activities include an Arts competition, Afrobics dance competition, and schools’ debate on the topic “Covid 19 is a Blessing,” among others.

The event’s highlight was the performance by D’ Banj, a megastar in Nigeria’s musical industry, who thrilled the audience with one of his hit songs, “Top of the World,” while other artistes include Eda Oto and the Afrogenius Band, 2Scarce, Badman Q, Jody, John Dust, Chuddy K, Oberz, 2Slimmusic, Jaido P, Aramide, among others.

However, the most profound aspect of the event was the posthumous award bestowed on Fela by the Fearless energy drink, which claimed and based on its market performance and rating, shared the following attributes with Fela of being intentional, standing for quality, being daring, innovative, state of character, selflessness, and fearlessness.

The award, which was conceptualized by the innovative company, TPT International, known for its creative stunt and delivery, saw all the “A” Class celebrities in attendance, with the scion of the Fela Anikulapo-Kuti dynasty, including his eldest daughter, Yeni, and sons, like Femi and Kunle Anikulapo-Kuti.

With the highly-praised award being the major highlight of Felabration 2021, analysts described it as a well-thought marketing strategy by a future-forward brand that is exploring a strong association with a great musical icon, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, posthumously.

At the presentation event, which was the last day of Felabration, the Brand Manager of Fearless Energy Drink, Miss Boluwatife Adedugbe, cladded in what looks like an Egyptian goddess robe and escorted by two hefty men in pants with the symbols of the Fearless energy drink, walked majestically, as four sturdy drummers appeared on stage in a choreographic display, heralding the arrival of the goddess, which happened to be the Brand Manager of Fearless, who had an outstanding performance, eulogized the great African music star before presenting the larger than life Saxophone, Fela’s musical instrument, with a standing ovation from the crowd.

With a dramatic tone, Adedugbe extolled the Afrobeat king, “Though born and raised in a middle-class, elitist family, he chooses to associate with the masses, down-trodden, and society rejects, and abandoned by the authorities.”

She continued, but eloquently, “Today, we honour a man who came before his time, saw the future, fought collective battles most times alone, but departed when needed most.

“Fearless Fela was the mouthpiece of the masses, fighting their battles, and more often than not, lost so many precious possessions, which includes his mother, the height of sacrifice for one’s country and fellow citizens.”

The high-spirited Brand Manager further remarked, “Although physically he’s gone, philosophically, ideologically, creatively, innovatively, and fundamentally, he lives not just in our lives, but, in our talents, and he continues to inspire us to be the best that we can be, without waiting for the approval of peers.”

“He fought anti-progressive forces and always stood fearlessly as an enigma, a musical icon, one of Africa’s greatest exports, musical and cultural ambassadors.”

On Fela’s home, which was a place for all, the charming Adedugbe affirmed, “His Kalakuta Residence and the Old Afrika Shrine were home to everyone. Fela was selfless, accommodating, and passionate about the cause of the ordinary Person. Abami-Eda’s songs resonate with the plight of most Africans and the blacks in the diaspora. So much so, we are unable to forget him. Today I am here, expressing our token of appreciation to a man who has left so much for us to thrive and remain Fearless.”

A thunderous applause with a standing ovation and Fela’s salutes by the crowd greeted the award presentation.

Receiving the award, Yeni Anikulapo Kuti, who was amazed and thrilled with the attractive symbol that signified his father’s greatness in his sphere of music genre and his giant stride in bringing about social change through it, expressed her joy for the important recognition of her father’s effort.

She eulogized the World-class company for refreshing participants at the event with its first-rate brands and the creativity introduced to make it more exciting.

Yeni praised the Fearless energy drink brand, stating that the award which would be placed at the Museum for public view and appreciation was the best thing that has ever happened since the inception of the Felabration.

She stated that the award is significant because it is from a leading brand that has been promoting human and economic development, especially in the entertainment industry, which is a burgeoning sector of Nigeria’s economy.

Similarly, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, Fela’s eldest son, an Afrobeat musician, who expanded the genre’s reach to embrace punk, electro, and hip-hop, commended the Fearless energy drink brand for sponsoring this year’s Felabration as talented artistes energized by the leading brand came up with electrifying performances at the musical shows of the event.

According to an analyst, the concept of the award, the delivery, and the acceptance is a validation of the idea and relevance of the brand and consumers.

In marketing, sponsorship designed for consumer penetration must demonstrate strong brand affinity and emotional connection for brand influence derivable from such association.

The Fearless posthumous award initiative is still receiving applause from marketing experts and consumers, especially since the Felabration platform has just been taken over by the Rite Foods’ Fearless energy drink from a rival company, 7Up Bottling Company, who appeared not to have done much with the platform in terms of sponsorship exploitation until Rite Foods’ Fearless came on board and raised the bar this year.

The Fearless energy drink brand also added colour to the one-week event by re-inventing Fela Anikulapo-Kuti’s bedroom at the Afrika Shrine, the popular venue for this year’s Felabration, and this attracted music lovers and lots of consumers to the bedroom, all taking different photographs with bottles of the premium Fearless energy drink.

The Fearless marketing stunt has been applauded by Mr. Olu Jaiyesimi for its authenticity and relevance, stating that it demonstrates the exceptional marketing concept of a world-class brand that has set the pace for others in its market segment and brand sponsorship with a credible platform like Felabration.

Though the annual event has come and gone, all that went into it, that made it very exciting, will linger forever, as not even the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), founded to guide, protect and promote the interests of musicians, had thought of such an honour to one of the country’s music legends, or even by any organization.

And Coming from Fearless energy drink, produced by a proudly Nigerian company, the memories will continue to linger and open other windows for the brand. It should be expected that the brand handlers would certainly explore these angles and as a credible platform.

