Police Rescue Mother, Child from Kidnappers in Adamawa

Daji Sani

Operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command have rescued a nursing mother and her child from kidnappers.

The policemen also arrested three kidnappers.

This was revealed in a statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Suleiman Nguroje.

The statement added that the mother and her baby were rescued on November 11 by the police attached to Gombi Division and professional hunters.

According to the statement, “The victims were rescued unharmed after a gun battle between the operatives and the kidnappers during which the suspects were wounded and escaped with bullet wounds.

“Similarly, the Command’s frequent operation aimed at preventing and dislodging kidnappers from their operational spaces and denying them

The space to regroup has recorded another breakthrough, as the operatives attached to State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) and members of Miyetti Allah (MACBAN) in a joint operation recently vigorously pursued some kidnappers to their hideout in Balhoni Hills in Fufore Local Government Area and apprehended three of them.”

The statement further explained that the suspected kidnappers earlier abducted one Ali Yusuf of Kadarbu village in Fufore LGA, and demanded N2.5million ransom via a letter of threat attached with an ammunition to the relatives of the victims.

It stated that the suspects were all residents of Kadarbu village, Daware district, Fufore LGA of the state.

He said: “The state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ahmed Barde, has assured the government and good people of Adamawa State that the Command shall continue to do all within its powers to guarantee a stable security across the state.

“However, he called on the civil populace to work with the police and other security agencies in the joint task of safeguarding our state, especially in the area of providing useful, relevant and timely information.”

