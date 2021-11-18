PHED Warns Electricity Vandals against Electrocution

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Managing Director of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution (PHED) Plc, Dr. Henry Ajagbawa, has warned vandals of electricity and electrical armored cables within its area of coverage against being electrocuted in the process of theft.

Ajagbawa also lauded youths of Idung Udofa community in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State for apprehending two electricity vandals.

The suspects were alleged to have vandalised XLPS armored cables from the Udofia QIC Substation of the company in Eket.

According to the statement by John Anonyai, Head of Corporate Communications, PHED, yesterday, the two suspects, whose names are yet be disclosed are currently cooling off in the Police cell at the Eket Divisional Police Station awaiting prosecution, while the third vandal is at large.

Commending the youths further, Ajagbawa condemned the unlawful action of the vandals, and assured the state that those who vandalise public facilities will always be dealt with according to the law.

He expressed displeasure at vandalism in “our franchise area despite public sensitisation and customer engagement of the company for the public to understand the destructive consequences of vandalism on the company, customers and the public.”

Ajagbawa reiterated his position on instituting legal proceedings against any person or group of persons found to be engaged in vandalism of PHED critical assets regardless of their status in the society.

He also disclosed that there are many electricity vandals in various cells to be prosecuted by the courts using the extant laws as enshrined in the ESPRA Act (2005) Miscellaneous Offences Act and the Nigerian Criminal Code.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

