Osun Election: PDP to Commence Sale of Forms November 22

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Ahead of the July 16, 2022 Osun State governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is to commence the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms from Monday, November 22 to Friday, December 10, 2021.

Also, the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the appointment of a caretaker committee to oversee the affairs of the Lagos State chapter of the party.

In statement by the National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu, the party said that under the revised timetable for activities leading to the primary election as approved by the NWC, the last day for submission of forms has been fixed for Friday, December 17, 2021.

He said that the screening of aspirants is scheduled for Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at the National Secretariat, while appeals on screening have been slated for Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Also, the party said that ward congresses to elect three-man adhoc delegates have been fixed for from Wednesday, February 16 to Thursday, February 17, 2022 while Local Government Congress for election of one national delegate and one person living with disability per local government has been scheduled for Saturday, February 26, 2022.

The publication of delegates’ list, the statement said, has been scheduled for Saturday, March 5, 2022 while the governorship primary for the election is scheduled for Monday, March 7, 2022. Appeals on the governorship primary will be taken on Thursday March 10, 2022.

All critical stakeholders, intending aspirants, leaders and members of the party in Osun state are to note and be guided accordingly.

Also, the party has appointed a caretaker committee for administer the affairs of PDP in Lagos State.

According to Akobundu, the decision of the NWC is pursuant to its powers under Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

He said that the Caretaker Committee is charged with the responsibility of running the affairs of the Party in Lagos State as stipulated in Section 21(2)(a-b) of the PDP Constitution, for a period, not exceeding 90 days (three months) (from November 2021 to February 2022) until a new Executive Committee is elected.

He said that all critical stakeholders, leaders and members of the party in Lagos state and other parts of the country is by this guided accordingly.

