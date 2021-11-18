Osun 2022: Ex-Minister Decries Group’s Activities

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Former Minister of Police Affairs, Mr. Jelili Adesiyan has said that the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola lacks capacity to stall the wish of the people of the Osun State to re-elect Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for second term.

He said it is important to sensitise the public against the lies and misinformation of The Osun Progressive (TOP), a group backed by former Governor Rauf Aregbesola, who according to him, are all out to tarnish the image of the current administration in the state.

According to him, the former Governor has been tolerated for so long by the present administration for being silent on how they run the state which is giving his former aide the courage to be bragging about his failure in office.

Adesiyan took up the interior minister through a WhatsApp broadcast saying it is the time for the people of the state to know the truth.

Apparently referring to a recent radio interview of Senator Basiru Ajibola with respect to activities of The Osun Progressive (TOP)

The ex-Minister said: ‘’This is what you should have been doing to sensitise the public, to expose his dubious behaviours while in office. If you have done so and call him for accountability he won’t have time for formation of TOP.

“These people plundered the commonwealth of Osun people, destabilised the current government with dubious debt burden, if not for the ingenuity of the current Governor, it would have been business as usual.

‘’Those who were with Aregbeshola for eight years in government wanted to continue for another eight years without giving chances to new hands, common, was that normal and possible.? Call Aregbesola to come and account for his stewardship. Let us stop their bragging, Aregbesola was never the best for Osun state. He is a misfit.” Adesiyan said.

