Osinbajo to Headline Wole Olanipekun & Co Justice Summit

The Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, would lead a renowned cast of the second edition of the Wole Olanipekun & Co (WOC) Justice Summit, scheduled to hold on November 19, 2021.

Addressing Journalist recently about the summit, at the firm’s head office in Lagos, the Managing Partner, WOC, Bode Olanipekun said, the summit which is themed, ‘Implementing Justice Sector Reforms’, would nudge discussions around judicial credibility, higher from a theoretical to the practical.

According to him, “This edition of the WOC Justice Summit, will nudge discussions higher from the theoretical to the practical, with distinguished and reputable thought leaders proffering practical ways to build sustainable, trusted and adaptable justice delivery mechanisms.”

He revealed that the summit which also coincides with the 70th birthday of the founder of WOC, Chief Olanipekun (SAN) would equally feature a larger array of confirmed participants, including two retired Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Fedode Tabai, and Hon. Justice Adamu Galumje.

“Serving Chief Judge of Birni State, Hon. Justice Kashim Zannah, First Vice President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, A.B. Mahmoud, and Former Vice President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mrs. Funke Adekoya (SAN), would also be in attendance, among others.

“We are very deliberate in our choices of speakers and discussants at the Justice Summit, particularly to ensure that these persons are worthy examples of the impeccable virtues that lasting institutions are built on.”

Founder, Chair Center, Ibukun Awosika, and Human Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), were also named among other guests, scheduled to speak at the summit.

