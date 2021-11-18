Motorcyclists Attack Police Station over Killing of Colleague

Fidelis David in Akure

Commercial motorcyclists yesterday allegedly attacked the A Division Police Station in Akure, Ondo State, in a protest against the killing of their colleague by a policeman.

It was gathered that a driver had knocked down and killed one commercial motorcyclist and a cocoa merchant at Arakale area of Akure, and both men died on the spot. This was said to have triggered the protest.

An eyewitness told THISDAY that a policeman attached to a filling station in the area fired shots in the air to scare the protesters away but one of the shot hit and killed a commercial motorcycle rider.

The policeman was said to have fled to the A Division Police State for refuge which led to the attack on the police station by the protesters.

The angry protesters broke into the gate and threw stones into the building while policemen and their families fled through the back gate, as some scaled the fence and ran away.

Bonfires were set up at the police station, while they demanded to see the policeman who shot and killed one of their colleagues.

While reacting to incident, the Ondo Police spokesman, DSP Fumilayo Odunlami, said the situation has been put under control.

“There was an accident at Arakale, where two persons were killed. One of our men, while trying to rescue the driver of the car that killed the bike rider and a passenger was attacked and in the process, another bike rider was killed. The protesting riders mobilised and attacked the police station.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

