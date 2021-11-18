Innovectives Gets CBN’s License for Payment Solutions Services

Emma Okonji

Having been licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) operate payment solutions and services in Nigeria, Innovectives, a transaction solutions company focused on making wealth possible through innovation, has launched a five-year mandate to empower one million SMEs across frontier markets.

Innovectives is a member of US-based Index Group, with over eight years operating experience in digital financial services covering key markets in Africa and Europe.

Group Managing Director at Index Group, Emmanuel Agha, said: “Our journey to expanded opportunities for one million Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in frontier markets is now fully on course, following the procurement of major strategic partnerships with leading payment schemes and impact investors. This lofty mission begins in Nigeria, where Innovectives has just secured a Payment Solutions and Services license from the Central Bank.”

