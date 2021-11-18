Infinix Empowers Zero X Photography Challenge Winners

Nosa Alekhuogie

Infinix Mobility has concluded an exclusive photography masterclass for selected participants of its #ZeroXChallenge, an online photography competition created to inspire next generation creatives to #SeeBeyond. At the masterclass, photography experts TY Bello and George Okoro shared insights on how to get into a creative mindset while using the ZERO X Pro to capture outstanding images of lifestyle and nature, including shots of the moon.

The #ZeroXChallenge was targeted to inspire boundless creativity among Nigerians and empower young people to explore beyond the ordinary.

Through this challenge, Infinix empowers today’s youth to create something visually incredible with the use of a smartphone. The challenge, which required participants to submit creative phone photos inspired by lifestyle and nature, received hundreds of entries. Selected finalists were given the opportunity to participate in the exclusive masterclass and present their portfolios of lifestyle and nature inspired photographs with winners receiving a brand new Infinix ZERO X Pro.

Photography key opinion leaders, TY Bello while speaking at the masterclass said the ZERO X Pro device was a gamechanger in smartphone photography. She also commended Infinix for providing the next generation of photography professionals, an opportunity to explore phone photography beyond the ordinary. On his part, George Okoro hailed the Infinix ZERO X Pro for the inspiration to encourage young people to be creative.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

