Impact Of Black Friday and Jumia’s Offer For Nigerians

Black Friday is a global phenomenon that has lasted for decades. What makes it such an interesting customer magnet is the incentives it comes with. Over the years, customers have been known to use the sales window for purchase of products at slashed prices.

The sales window has become a popular event among Nigerians thanks to online sales platforms like Jumia and Konga. Being the most popular online platform among Nigerians, Jumia Black Friday sales attract more customers during this period.

One of such customers is Abolade Akindehinde, who recently visited one of Jumia’s pickup stations in his neighbourhood to pick his items and he was happy to share his shopping experience courtesy of the 2021 Black Friday window. “I heard about Jumia Black Friday and was excited about it. I placed a few orders and was able to get swift and prompt delivery on all my items from the pickup center at reduced delivery fees ,” he said.

The excited customer also shared details of the bargain he got on items purchased from the Jumia platform. “I got my vacuum cleaner for 10% discount, my wrist watch for 15% discount and I also got my car hose at 20% discount.”

The Jumia Black Friday sales campaign opened on November 5th and according to the company, will last till the early days of December. Partnering with local and international brands, Jumia has also lined up deals for customers to leverage for their choice products. “Customers can still key into our Brand Days offer to get discounts on products from our partners. This deal is still open with Nivea, Sunlight, Absolute, Umidigi and Intel between 17th and 25th of November.

“On the Jumia Food App, we have big deal partners like The Place, Tantalizers, Chicken Capitol, Cold Stone, Chopnownow, Baileys, Jameson, that customers can benefit from their special offers”, said Chief Marketing Officer Jumia Nigeria,Olajumoke Bolu-Kujero.

Describing the deals available in different product categories, she explained that customers still have the opportunity to get up to 70% discount on gaming, health & beauty, fashion, gadgets, electronic and kid items on the platform during the sales period.

She added that customers can also look out for engagement activities such as Flash Sales, Treasure Hunts, Shake & Win, and Wheel of Fortune to benefit more from the sales campaign.

