GDP Slows to 4.03% in Q3

James Emejo in Abuja

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate slowed to 4.03 per cent in the third quarter of the year (Q3 2021) compared to 5. 01 per cent in the preceding quarter, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Thursday.

The GDP measures the country’s economic performance from time to time.

Statistician General/Chief Executive, National Bureau of Statistics,

Dr. Simon Harry, at a media briefing said the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact economic performance.

Details later…

