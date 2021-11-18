Gbajabiamila Seeks Renewed Nigeria-Japan Bilateral Ties

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has called for the deepening of the existing bilateral relations between Nigeria and Japan.

Gbajabiamila made the call while receiving the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, during a courtesy visit to his office yesterday.

He noted that the House of Representatives was also desirous of sustaining the existing robust parliamentary engagements with the Japanese parliament.

The speaker noted that the relaxation of travel restrictions would allow the deployment of parliamentary diplomacy by the House through the Nigeria-Japan Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG).

He said: “Both countries had greatly benefitted from their 61 years of friendship in several areas of the economy, including technology, education. With our 61st years of relationships to me, it’s a rebirth of a new phase. Japan and Nigeria have longstanding ties, 61 years and counting as we lean on each other in many areas of the economy, technology and many others. “We are now looking forward to that new phase and the PFG will be working closely with you. Japan is a major player and we are a growing democracy and we will be working with you in so many areas and through our Parliamentary Diplomacy.

we intend to take it to another level in a way it will benefit Nigeria and whoever we are in a parliamentary diplomatic relationship with.”

Earlier, Ambassador Kazuyoshi assured the speaker that Japan was determined to deepen the 61 years of bilateral relations with Nigeria.

Making reference to the $3m Japan invested in startups online in Nigeria in the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted that despite the consequences of the pandemic, Japan was able to deploy Information and Communications Technology (ICT) to boost its economic and commercial activities in Nigeria.

