Ericsson Wins ‘Green ICT Champion’ Award

Nosa Alekhuogie

Ericsson has been awarded the Green ICT Champion of the Year Award 2021 at the Africa Tech Festival for its Breaking the Energy Curve initiative.

The 14th edition of the Awards acknowledges and recognises innovations and innovators who are enabling transformation, inclusivity, and digital democracy across the African continent. The Green ICT Champion of the Year Award was introduced for the first time this year and celebrates Ericsson for leading on the development and integration of sustainable energy solutions.

Vice President and Head of Marketing, Communications , Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, Fida Kibbi, said: “Sustainability is central to Ericsson’s purpose and vision. Our teams have developed a unique network-level approach to reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions in mobile networks which is set to enable exponential growth of data traffic without increasing energy consumption. We are committed to creating positive impacts in society and we are honored to see it recognized at this year’s Africa Tech Festival.”

Ericsson is helping service providers to break the energy curve by developing innovative approaches to first stabilize and then reduce total network energy use by 2025. It includes solutions that enable operator networks to use as little energy as possible while managing expected growth in data traffic and meeting the needs of both current and future network demands. In doing so, service providers can achieve something which historically has never happened before. They can finally break the network energy curve.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

