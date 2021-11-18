Bronckhorst Close to Becoming Balogun, Aribo’s Manager at Rangers

Rangers are close to finalising a deal for Giovanni van Bronckhorst to become their new manager meaning Nigerian players led by Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo have life to live since the exit of former Manager, Steven Gerrard.

According to 90min who last week noted that the former Gers midfielder quickly made it known to the club that he was interested in replacing Gerrard, who departed for Aston Villa, as manager, as did fellow Rangers alumni Gennaro Gattuso – who has previously managed Milan and Napoli.

Rangers were quick off the mark in putting together a shortlist of candidates to succeed Gerrard through sporting director Ross Wilson, but it was immediately clear that Van Bronckhorst ticked a lot of the Scottish Premiership champions’ boxes.

The Dutchman is currently a free agent after leaving his most recent job in China with Guangzhou R&F for family reasons, and was previously in charge of Feyenoord for four years – where he lifted the Eredivisie title and won two domestic cups.

The 46-year-old is now ready to get back into management and sees taking over at Rangers as the ideal opportunity following initial talks last week.

Van Bronckhorst is understood to be in Glasgow finalising the details of his contract and is making plans for who he will appoint to his backroom staff.

At this stage, 90min understands that he is unlikely to be joined by his preferred number two, Jean-Paul van Gastel, who is currently head coach at Chinese Super League side Guangzhou City.

Sources close to the club have told 90min that Rangers are confident of naming Van Bronckhorst as their new boss before the weekend, and that despite talking to other targets, he was first choice among a number of the club’s hierarchy.

During his three-year stint at Ibrox as a player, Van Bronckhorst made 117 appearances in all competitions before joining Arsenal for £8m in 2001.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

