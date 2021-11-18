Ardova Completes 100% Acquisition of Enyo Retail & Supply

Kayode Tokede

Ardova Plc has announced the 100 per cent acquisition of Enyo Retail & Supply Limited at a signing ceremony held in Lagos.

The deal is the actualisation of Ardova’s initial notice in January 2021 of an agreement in principle with Enyo’s shareholders to acquire the business.

Ardova also concluded a dutifully carried out due diligence exercise and received the requisite regulatory approvals required to proceed.

The acquisition makes Ardova Nigeria’s largest indigenous publicly listed downstream company, as it adds Enyo’s 95 retail stations to its existing 450 stations, growing the group’s portfolio to 545 stations nationwide.

The Chairman, Ardova, AbdulWasiu Sowami in a statement highlighted the significance of the acquisition, saying: “AP has an established heritage of being a fundamental part of Nigeria’s downstream energy infrastructure.

“In the past two years we have undertaken a transformation to an integrated energy company that is primed to be the market leader in meeting present fuels demands and future energy needs that will result from the imminent energy transition. By acquiring Enyo we are able to accelerate the pace of achieving these objectives.”

Commenting on the deal, Chief Executive Officer, Ardova , Olumide Adeosun said: “The addition of Enyo to the Ardova group fits into our expansion strategy to have the widest retail reach in the Nigerian downstream sector.

“The deal brings us closer to more customers and improves our capacity to distribute increased product volume through company owned channels, thereby improving profitability in our supply chain.

“It also provides the platform to increase our non-fuel revenue through the sales of products such as AP and Shell branded lubricants, LPG and renewable energy solutions that will be channelled through the group-owned retail outlets.”

Speaking on the impact of the deal on customers, Adeosun further added that “This is a deal that will be of utmost benefit to customers as the synergy of AP and Enyo’s shared principles of innovation, customer-centricity, and service excellence will be leveraged to build an unrivalled platform that layers Enyo’s customer focused digital technology expertise on AP’s strong supply backbone infrastructure in the delivery of star service in our forecourts.”

Chairman, Enyo, Mr. Tunde Folawiyo thanked the company’s board and employees for delivering on the company’s vision through impactful service to the public saying ‘’God’s grace and the hard work from our board members and staff are core to our achievements at Enyo and have brought us this far.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

