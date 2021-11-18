2023: Gov Aspirants from Northern Kwara Seek Royal Father’s Support

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Governorship aspirants in Kwara North senatorial district of Kwara State has called on the royal fathers and other stakeholders in the district to join hands with them to ensure that the power is shifted to the area in the next general election.

The aspirants specifically demanded the governorship slot of the state in 2023.

The aspirants include Prof. Mohammed Gana Yisa, Alhaji Yarmah Abdullahi, Alhaji Tajudeen Audu, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Issa Bio, Alhaji Zakari Mohammed, Hon. Ahman Aliyu Patigi , Hon Bawa Isa, and Abu Shamaki,

The aspirants cut across the two major political parties (APC and PDP).

They have been embarking on sensitisation programme across the five local government councils that make up the Kwara North senatorial district.

The affected local government areas are Edu, Patigi, Moro, Kaima and Baruten.

The spokesman of the aspirants, Prof. Mohammed Gana Yisa, who spoke at the sensitisation programme during the tour of Moro LGA yesterday said: “We are committed to ensuring that the Kwara North senatorial district is not shortchanged in the next elections in Kwara State.

“We will make sure that the senatorial district is given the governorship slot so as to bring the much desired development to the zone.”

Yisa, who was one time deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, said: “The people of the Kwara North senatorial district have paid their dues to other two senatorial districts of the state, and it is high time they support our agitation to lead the state in 2023.”

The sensitisation programmes have taken the aspirants to the palaces of the royal fathers, political leaders, youths, women groups among others in the Moro LGA of the state.

The lawmaker, while calling on the royal fathers and other stakeholders in the senatorial district to join hands in their agitation for the governorship seat for the zone, Yisa added: “We have resolved that any one of us who picks the ticket, either APC or PDP, would be supported for the polls.”

