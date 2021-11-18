145 Deaths, 364 Crashes Recorded in Ondo, Says FRSC

Fidelis David in Akure

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Ondo State Command, has disclosed that no fewer than 364 cases of road traffic crashes and 145 deaths have been recorded between January and September 2021 across the state.

The state Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr. Ezekiel SonAllah, gave the statistics yesterday in Akure during a press conference to mark 2021 African Road Safety Day and World Day Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims with the theme: ‘Act For Low Speeds/Act for Low Speed Streets: Remember Support Act’.

SonAllah explained that the event was to commemorate with the families of victims of road crashes, those who lost their lives, those who were injured and to also reflect on the living and what motorists could do to avoid crashes.

The sector commander, who said it had become imperative for motorists to see reasons to shun excess speed while on wheel, said crashes that occurred at low speed have chances of having lower severity.

He said: “Record shows that total number of 227 crashes and 91 deaths was recorded in 2020 while 364 crashes and 145 deaths were recorded in 2021.

“In the first quarter of 2020, a total number of crashes was 90 and deaths is 29 while in 2021, it’s 90 crashes and 53 deaths; in second quarter of 2020, 87 crashes, 18 deaths; while in 2021,185 crashes and 51

deaths. “Also, in third quarter of 2020, 87 crashes, 44 deaths, and in 2021, 89 crashes and 41 deaths were recorded. So, most of the crashes we have recorded are actually caused by excess speed related cases, and the only way for us to arrest crashes is to advocate for low speed.

“You can see that we need to advocate for low act and low speed because the number is high as far as road safety is concerned. We are hoping that if at all there will be crashes, then no death should be recorded.”

He called on motorists to reduce speed limit to 30km/hour whenever they are at build-up areas, saying if there were crashes, it would not save their lives but the lives of passengers and people around.

