ZENITH/DELTA PRINCIPALS’ Cup School of Commerce Berth Final after Marathon Shootout

The defending champions of the Delta State Principals’ Cup competition, School of Commerce, Warri, has qualified for the final of the developmental football fiesta sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc.

It was however not an easy task for the School of Commerce as they were forced into a marathon penalty shootout by Ovwor Mixed Secondary School after the full time score stood at 1-1.

In an encounter decided at the Valley Stream British Academy School pitch in Sapele, spectators were kept on the edge of their seats as the two teams went on a scoring spree during the shootout which eventually ended with a 21-20 victory for School of Commerce.

The CEO of Hideaplus, organizers of the event, Tony Pemu, revealed that it was a tension soaked encounter in which officials contemplated using toss of coin to decide the winner but the referee insisted a winner must emerge in the shootout.

“We almost lost count of the goals as the young lads kept hitting the target. We were also lucky to have started the match at 2pmbecause for close to three hours we were still waiting for a winner. It was very interesting,” Pemu said.

At the Kwale Stadium, Kwale, Osadenis Mixed Secondary School had an easy ride over Alaka Grammar School, Ozoro with a commanding 4-0 victory in the second semi final encounter.

Alaka Grammar School, Ozoro will now take on Ovwor Mixed Secondary School in the Third Place match billed to take place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba on November 26.

The match will serve as curtain raiser for the final match between School of Commerce and Osadenis Mixed Secondary School same day, same venue in Asaba.

