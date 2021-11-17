YPP Vows to Produce Visionary Leader for Abia in 2023

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) has called on the people of Abia State to see the urgent need to elect a visionary, well-focused leader to pilot the affairs of the state in 2023, saying such leader would eventually emerge from the party.

The Chairman of the state chapter of YPP, Mr. Ugochukwu Nwoko, made the call at the party stakeholders’ meeting in Umuahia, noting that Abia State has continued to lag behind in terms of development since the return of democratic governance in 1999 “because a visionary leader has not emerged.”

According to him, “Abia State has not been blessed with a visionary leader over the past 22 years; hence, the state has continued to wallow in underdevelopment, adding that “leadership in the state has always been a case of ‘cabbage in garage out’.”

Nwoko stated that every discernible Abian was aware that “no administration in the state since 1999 till date has demonstrated sufficient commitment to the welfare of the people, instead they relegated them far behind those they were clearly ahead of before then.”

He stated that no administration in Abia State has ever shown commitment to the provision of jobs for the teeming youths or create space for them to exhibit their talents, adding that youths have largely been excluded from governance in the state.

“But there is hope,” he said, assuring the state that “the YPP has come to provide the needed alternative to Ndi Abia, and would salvage the situation in 2023.”

Other speakers all harped on the urgent need to liberate Abia State from the stranglehold of leaders who lack vision but have always “managed to manipulate the system and foist themselves on the people.”

A party chieftain, Mr. Friday Ogbundiogu, said to be eyeing the Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency seat in 2023, expressed optimism that Abia State would certainly witness a positive change in 2023.

