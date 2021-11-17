Stakeholders Set for Movie Premiere of ‘The Oratory’

Yinka Olatunbosun

Representatives of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Lagos state government, Italian business community in Nigeria and other stakeholders are set to attend the premiere of The Oratory, a movie which seeks to raise awareness on the plight of street children in the society.

The premiere had been scheduled for November 20 and 27 in Lagos and Abuja respectively. The Movie Producer, Dr. Cyril Odia, the Oratory movie is based on the story of an African- American missionary who was inspired by the Italian Saint Don Bosco, renowned for dedicating his life to the betterment and education of street children, juvenile delinquents, and other disadvantaged youths.

The ‘Oratory’, filmed in various locations in Rome, Atlanta, Lagos and Turin features a galaxy of Nigerian and international movie stars such as Enyinna Nwigwe, Celeste Marcone, Florence Uwaleke, Andrea Charles Ukpong, Rich Lowe Ikenna and was directed by Obi Emelonye.

Dr. Odia noted that there are over 100,000 street children who are vulnerable to negative societal issues such as violence, sexual abuse, trafficking and crime. He described this situation as a time bomb which required concerted efforts by local and international stakeholders for the rehabilitation of street children.

Proceeds from the movie premieres in the two states would be used to resource existing shelters in Lagos and Ibadan and open up new Child Protection Centers for street children across Nigeria.

Premieres for The Oratory have already been held in Dublin, London, Turin, Venice and will screen roadshow style in four continents in over 16 cities before the year ends.

