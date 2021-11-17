Sani Dangote Laid to Rest in Kano

Kano, Borno Govs, Senate President, THISDAY Chairman, others present at burial

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The remains of Sani Dangote, the younger brother of Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, were laid to rest at the family cemetery in Koki quarters of Kano Metrolink on Wednesday.

Sani, who was the vice-president of Dangote Group, died in the United States of America on Sunday, November 14 after a brief illness.

At the emir’s palace, a large crowd gathered where the funeral prayer for late Sani took place.

The funeral prayer was led by the Imam of the palace, Sheikh Sani Muhammad.

The body of the deceased was brought to Kano from the U.S. Tuesday night.

In his condolence message, the Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje said: “We received the information about the passing away of this gentleman, Alhaji Sank Dangote, with shock. Kano State, our dear country Nigeria and the business community have lost an illustrious son.

“But to all of us, particularly those from Kano State, we lost a rare gem in the business community.

“It is therefore on behalf of the government and good people of Kano State that I am sending our heartfelt condolence to the immediate families of Alhaji Sani Dangote and to his brother, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, over his death.”

Present at the burial ceremony were the Senate President, Mr Ahmad Lawan; Senator Barau Jibrin; House of Representatives member, Mr Alhassan Ado Doguwa; Chairman of ARISETV/THISDAY Newspapers, Mr. Nduka Obaigbena; Chairman BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsaman Rabiu; a former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki; and Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum.

Other dignitaries that attended the funeral prayer were the Director General of Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Yusuf Magaji Bichi; Mr Hadi Sirika; former Governor of Nasarawa State, Mr Abdullahi Adamu; Ahmad Adamu Muazu and Kashim Imam.

Before his death, Sani had investments in manufacturing, agriculture, banking and oil services.

He also sat on the Board of several companies, including Nigerian Textile Mills Plc, NutraSweet Limited, Gum Arabic Limited, Dangote Textile Mills Limited, Alsan Insurance Brokers, Dan-Hydro Company Limited, Dansa Food Processing Company Limited and Dangote Farms Limited.

He was also the Deputy Chairman of the African Gum Arabic Producers Association and a two-time President of Lagos Polo Club in addition to being a professional polo player.

Sani was a member of several Chambers of Commerce, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Shipping of Nigeria and President of the Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association.

He was the Chairman of Dansa Holdings, a subsidiary of the Dangote Group, producers of beverages.

