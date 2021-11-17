Oshiomhole Commiserates with Dangote over Sani’s Death

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress and former governor of Edo State, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole has expressed deep sadness over the death of Alhaji Sani Dangote, Vice President of Dangote Group whose death was announced yesterday.

In a condolence message personally signed by Oshiomhole in Benin City, the former governor said that he woke up to the sad news of the death, from protracted illness of Sani Dangote who he described as a reliable, enterprising and highly responsible friend.

According to Oshiomhole, the late Sani was an uncommonly dependable confidant to his elder Alhaji Aliko Dangote in business family and all concerns of life.

Alhaji Sani Dangote he noted, will always be remembered as “a man who came to the world, lived at peace with humanity, have his best to society and carried love in his heart to meet his creator.

“I prayed that Allah receives the soul of the departed to Aljannah.”

I woke up this morning to the very sad news of the death, from a protracted illness, of my dear friend, your younger brother and Vice- President of Dangote Group, Alh. Sani Dangote.

The statement reads: “I am deeply pained that we lost Sani, such a reliable, enterprising and highly responsible friend, who was an uncommonly dependable confidant to you his elder brother in business, family and all concerns of life.

“In my many years of very close affiliation with your family, Sani readily comes across as a perfect exemplification of the industry, humility, empathy and generosity for which the entire Dangote family is renowned.

“Sani was brilliant yet unassuming, savvy in business yet considerate in his practices. He was particularly passionate about his investments in agro allied business concerns that touched people’s lives directly and impacted on the healthy growth of society.

“Though his name was not always in the headlines, especially because of his humble disposition, yet his contributions to the building of the Dangote brand and the positive impact of the brand on the Nigerian economy cannot be underestimated.

“As mortals, though we mourn the loss of this our eminent brother, yet we are consoled by the knowledge that while he lived, he touched the lives of so many people in so many positive ways that he will always be remembered as a man who came to the world, lived at peace with humanity, gave his best for the good of society and carried love in his heart to meet his creator.

“Myself and my wife Iara convey the deepest condolences of the entire Oshiomhole family to you Aliko, the wife and children of Sani and the entire Dangote family for this irreplaceable loss.

“I sincerely pray that Allah that he serves so fervently while he was alive forgive his shortcomings and grant him aljannah Firdaus.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

