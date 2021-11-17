Onuesoke: Delta Govt, Stallion Alliance Partnership on Tricycle Plant Will Create Employment

Sylvester Idowu

Chairman of DAS Energy Services in Udu near Warri, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has stated that the partnership between the Delta State Government and Stallion Auto Keke Limited for the establishment of a tricycle manufacturing plant will create employment for the teeming youths in the state.

Speaking with Journalists in Warri, he commended the state government for heeding his and several others calls for the establishment of industries to boost the economy of the state.

“I commend the recent pronouncement by the Delta State Government of going into partnership with Stallion Auto Keke Limited for the establishment of a tricycle manufacturing plant in the state, “he said.

The Chief Economic Adviser to Delta State Governor, Dr Kingsley Emu, had recently disclosed the partnership recently at the exhibition of the new Auto Keke Bajaj tricycle at the Cenotaph, Asaba.

Onuesoke observed, “Tricycle presently provides over 30 percent employment to youths in the state. It provides means of livelihood for riders, mechanics and spare part dealers among others.

“Its establishment in the state will further enhance the earning strength of the category of people. If the industry is established in Delta State in that sector, it will take majority of the youths out of the streets, thereby reducing acts of criminality in the state.”

“Delta is famous for entrepreneurship and job creation and I must commend Stallion Group for their desire to establish the manufacturing plant in Delta State. By bringing Stallion to Delta State, the statement government is bringing them closer to the South South and the South East because they have a lot of market share in the region, “ he noted.

The former governorship aspirant in the state on the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) noted his regular call for the establishing of manufacturing industries in the state instead of petrol stations, adding that the partnership between the Delta State Government and Stallion on tricycle manufacturing was a step in the right direction.

He urged the state government to ensure the revival of moribund industries in Asaba, Warri, Sapele and other areas as part of efforts to boost the economy of the state.

