Okpue, Former NCRIB Boss Re-Elected UNIBA Board Member

The Executive Vice Chairman, Insurance Brokers of Nigeria Prosper Okpue, has been re-elected as Board member and Director for Africa & Middle East Region for UNIBA Partners.

His re-election took place at the Annual Board Meeting and Worldwide Conference of the organisation held recently.

UNIBA Partners was established in 1987 and is managed by insurance brokers who are passionate about client care.

Based in Brussels, Belgium, UNIBA is an international partnership of over 70 independent, owner-led insurance brokers working together to help clients recognise and manage their exposures in over 130 countries across the world.

UNIBA partners are responsible for over $3.6bn revenue in the global insurance market place

Okpue, a former President of Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), has been a board member of UNIBA Partners since 2019 and plays an influential role in the long-term direction and growth of the Network’s Africa and Middle Eastern Operations.

His company, Insurance Brokers of Nigeria (IBN) is Nigeria’s pioneer incorporated Risk Advisory and Insurance Advisory organisation established in 1955. IBN has since grown to a fully integrated risk and insurance management firm serving all sectors of Nigerian energy industry, manufacturing, commerce and medium/growing enterprises.

Its specialist Loss Control Engineering subsidiaries, Industrial Risk Protection Consultants Ltd and IRPC Services Ltd support operations safety, loss prevention, business resilience and business continuity, and insurance underwriting risks assessment locally and internationally.

