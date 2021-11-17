NULGE Urges Buhari’s Intervention to Rescue 12 Kidnapped Kaduna Workers

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) yesterday demanded an immediate release of 12 of her members working with Zaria Local Government who have been kidnapped since November 8, 2021.

National President of the union, Comrade Akeem Ambali Olatunji, who made the demand in Abuja, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene by prevailing on the Kaduna State Government and security agencies to ensure safe return of its members.

He lamented the apparent silence of Kaduna state government since the abduction of the workers.

He warned that the union would be left with no other options than to take a drastic action nationwide , if her plea for the release of the workers fell in a deaf ears.

According to him, nine out of the 12 workers are nursing mothers and married women, stressing that urgent action must be taken to secure their release without delay.

Olatunji further disclosed that the kidnappers have contacted the families of the victims and are demanding N40 millon ramson.

He said on that day, about 12 workers of Zaria Local Government were kidnapped but later one of them, a driver was release to report to the families.

“These workers have been in captivity of kidnappers since eight of November 2021 thereby causing untold hardship in the mind of the family and the union leadership.

“We are disturbed because Kaduna state government kept mute till now as if all is well , when it has become dangerous for workers to go to work within official working hours or move about within the local government or the state calls for great concern.

‘We are calling on president Muhammadu Buhari to use his good office since Kaduna state government appears to be overwhelmed by insecurity to come in quickly to ensure that our local government workers will be fully secured from the den of kidnappers,” he said.

The NULGE president said that if the situation remained the same in the days ahead, “the national leadership would have to take a proactive action to send a signal to both stage and the federal government that our members are very important because the first duty of any government is to secure life and property”.

He said that was one of the reasons why NULGE has been canvassing for total freedom of local government.

He said: “Our believe is that if local government is made functional and is directly funded, LGAs has what it takes to tame the tide of insecurity along the rural areas, our believe is that all security challenges are local, this has further amplifier our clamour for actuilisation of local autonomy.

“In a state that people are been kidnapped here and there , the state government appear to be helpless it calls for concern. We therefore, making a serious appeal to the government of Kaduna state to make it a matter of urgency and importance the need to work asidously towards the release of our members in good health.

“Workers must have the freedom to work, to move about within their locality. So we are therefore sounding this as our first plea , if this is not done, the union would not wait and watch our helpless members being harassed , kidnapped, raped and killed,” he said.

Olatunji said the kidnappers have contacted the families of their victims and are demanding for N40m ramson for the remaining 12 persons.

Thirdteen of them were kidnapped in a local government official vehicle and one of them was freed, the driver to go and tell the families.

“You see the scenario was made worst because of the shutdown of telecommunications in Kaduna state. It has further affected easy communication between the people and even ability to give warning signals to members of our staff and even the people of the state.

“They said they have to shutdown network communication in Kaduna and so many other areas to improve security but what we are witnessing now is becoming worst. So for us, NULGE cannot raise N40 million the family members are so poor , they cannot raise money , these are poor workers whose N30.000 minimum wage is not fully paid I don’t know how they Intend to secure their release,” he said.

