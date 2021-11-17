Nigeria Group Debuts Racing App for Motorsports

Foremost Nigeria’s Motorsport organiser, WorK and Play, is set to launch the first locally street car racing App to be hosted on both ios and android platforms.

Founder of the group Ade Ojuoko, said the gaming application was necessary to expand the offering of the group to motorsports and the sporting industry in Nigeria at large.

“The Nigeria motorsports community is filled with potentials, and with pockets of events here and there, especially ones that we are engaged in, we believe we can achieve more by helping people get a virtual experience of what the sport has on offer.” He said

Ade Ojuoko said the App is intended to engage the racers and enthusiasts during down-timet and to generate engagement for new demographics that are hampered by a number of factors from being part of live motorsports events.

The App according to Ojuoko, will be unveiled as part of the Nigeria Tourism Week event on Friday November 26 at the MUSON Centre in Lagos.

Ade Ojuoko said that the launch of the App at the event will include a live demonstration of the features of the software and the narrative of the idea behind it by the designers and the team of Work and Play.

“We will provide the opportunity for people to interact with the team and ideas behind the software which we hope will trigger more online engagement with other sports as well.

“The Work and Play App is the first locally made sports app and first in this part of the world in the motoring niche. We hope this will inspire participation, engagement and growth across all the sectors that it touches. Work & Play supports the development of indigenous innovation and technologies, we developed timing software for our races and we expect more young people to develop interest in Motorsports and E-Sports. In the future we are also trying to work out how we can share valuable data from the engagement experience with stakeholders as well.” he concluded.

