Lottery Commission Resumes Campaign against Underage Gaming

The National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) has resumed its campaign against underage gaming in Nigeria.

The Director General of the commission, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, stated that the ongoing campaign will continue indefinitely after expressing serious concerns about the rise of underage gaming in Nigeria.

The NLRC resumed the media campaign against underage gambling with adverts on radio, television and outdoor billboards.

The adverts are in four different languages (English, Hausa, Yoruba and pidgin) to reach out to Nigerians about the menace of underage gaming in the country.

The NLRC has also called on gaming companies to improve their KYC and consumer vetter and to also run similar campaigns to discourage gambling by younger Nigerians.

As a big part of the continuous sensitization, the NLRC is also taking the campaign to social media where there are digital advertisements on Facebook, Nairaland and Instagram as young Nigerians continue to increase online.

