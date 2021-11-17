Investment One Promotes Financial Literacy with Investment Education

Mary Nnah

Investment One Financial Services Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading investment groups, has renewed its commitment to build a financial literacy community.

The move, following the report by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) about the negative impact of the COVID-19 that had launched a new wave of digital activities and financial fraud, which was at its peak in the year 2020 with a 186 per cent increase against 2018 and, 2019 where its growth rate was low.

The Group Strategy Officer, Investment One, Tomiwa Owodunni, said to address the problem in the financial sector, Investment One has embarked on a financial enlightenment initiative through financial literacy called ‘Investment Education’ aimed to build a community of financial literate individuals who, in whatever phase of their career can sustainably earn, grow, manage and preserve their wealth.

This way, fraudsters’ chances of getting swayed are lessened, and they are armed with tools to aid their financial freedom.

“As a movement, we began learning sessions in September 2021, virtually on the telegram group where subject matter experts take on varied topics, teaching in detail and addressing questions and concerns of the public. This is done at no cost. The topics of the classes range from treasury bills, foreign investment options to financial instruments, money and your mind, and so much more,” he added.

