IEIEPC Organises Talent Hunt for Special Needs Children

A non-governmental organisation for children with special needs, the Inclusive Education and IEP Centre (IEIEPC) recently held a first-of-its-kind talent hunt for children with special needs in special and inclusive schools in Lagos.

Eleven special and inclusive schools across the state participated in the one-day event which held at Modupe Cole Memorial School for Children with Disabilities, Yaba.

The event featured special recitation, dance by individual students and the cultural troupe of the host school, instrument play, singing, and exhibitions of crafts in painting and drawings, hair braiding, make-up and head gear tying and cloth making.

The Vice-Principal, Modupe Cole Memorial School for Children with Disabilities, Mrs. Cole said her school was elated to host the participating schools from across the state just as she applauded the IEIECP team for organising the programme as part of activities marking the golden year celebration of its founder, Dr. Oyeyinka David Oluwawumi.

While noting the special abilities of the children from the participating schools, she called on members of the public to collaborate with parents and care givers in developing the special abilities of children with special needs.

Also speaking, a public servant in Lagos said the plight of children with special needs should be of national interest and not limited to affected parents, guardians, care givers and teachers.

While charging all participating students to further strengthen their efforts to explore opportunities in life, she commended teachers of special needs children whom she described as ‘semi-gods’

“And to all the special needs teachers out there, saying thank you doesn’t seem to be enough. You deserve so much praise for your adaptability, collaboration, communication, compassion, devotion to improvement, the assessment skills you possess, the knowledge theory and listening skills. You are nothing but a semi- god. Thank you for giving us our babies back, for your hard work and endless love.”

The IEIEPC is a non-governmental organisation devoted to improving lives of special needs children or persons through advocacy and enlightenment campaigns for inclusion, as well as provision of services and trainings for teachers, parents and stakeholders on issues of inclusive education, special education and individualised educational planning in using a multi-disciplinary approach that maximizes ability and facilitate learning.

The organisation is credited with lots of success in creating the enabling environment for identifying and nurturing special needs individuals for maximized potential, improved quality of life and contribution to national life.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

