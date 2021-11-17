Group Threatens to Disrupt APC’s Activities over N12.9m Advert Debt

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A pressure group that is known as The Justice Group (TJG) has issued 21 days ultimatum to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to pay the sum of N12.9 million, being advert debt the party owed some media outfit, or have the national headquarter of the party in Abuja shutdown.

The Convener of TJG, Mr. Abdulahi Musa Abdulahi, made this known in a statement he issued yesterday.

Abdulahi claimed that prior to the state’s governorship election during the tenure of former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as the Chairman of the APC, the party placed the centre-spread advertorial, titled, “Report of the Screening Appeal Committee for Edo State Governor, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, submitted Saturday, June 13, 2020, to the National Working Committee (NWC) at the party’s national secretariat” was published on Friday, June 19, 2020 in several newspapers.

Following the sack of Oshiomhole-led NWC and since the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party that is led by Governor of Yobe State, Mr. Mai Mala Buni, all efforts to get the party to pay has proved abortive.

Against this background, the group said that since it was reported in the media that the APC was owing some media outfit advert money, which had led to the sack of one of the journalists involved, while the salaries of others have been stopped as early as January 2020, it thought that the APC would tow the path of honour by settling the advert debt.

He stated: “TJG noted with dismay the decision of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to continue to act with impunity, insensitivity and in a manner not worthy of the party in power with its refusal to pay the sum of N12.9 million advert debt.”

The group stressed that its intervention became imperative when it became clearer that the ruling party would rather impoverish the journalists than to pay the N12.9 million covering its activities just the same way the party has impoverished Nigerians since it came to power.

It added: “If the APC can be so heartless, if the APC does not even have any empathy considering the financial burden it has placed on the journalists involved who also have family to cater for, it is an indication that the party should no longer be trusted with the destiny of Nigeria and Nigerians in 2023.”

The group stated categorically that if the APC can be so cruel, then Nigerians would be making a mistake of voting APC into power at local, state or federal level come 2023.

The group said it is determined to take the fight to the party to ensure that the debt is paid because it has become clear that he APC and its government do not respect the constitution of the land nor its own constitution.

The group noted: “It is in the light of this that we are giving the APC 21-day ultimatum to pay the N12.9 million advert debt, failure in which we will have no option than to shut down activities at the national headquarters of the party in Abuja.”

The group claimed that if even the fate of the ruling party and its affairs that party faithfuls think was placed in the hand of Buni as the caretaker chairman is actually in the hand of this influential P.A. No wonder the party is riddled with crises from the local level to the national level.

It, however, warned that it is better for the party to tow a path of honour because it is not ready to back down until it achieves justice for the journalists, which the party has decided to treat with disdain.

