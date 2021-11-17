Group Flags off School Visitations on Tolerance, Diversity

The HUT (Heart of Unity and Tolerance) Foundation has flagged off its visitation programme to primary and secondary schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and neighbouring states to espouse the virtues of tolerance, non-discrimination and beauty of diversity. Speaking during the ceremony at JIP Heritage Academy, Jikwoyi Abuja, the foundation’s Executive Director, Barrister Precious Nkem Ogbuenyi, said its goal is “to re-orientate the general public on the need to cultivate and encourage factors that unify us and actively pursue positive social change wherever we find ourselves.”

The Proprietress of JIP Heritage Academy, Dr. (Mrs.) Joy Imaji commended the NGO for its patriotic mission stressing that it is important to note the timeliness of the message of the HUT foundation against the background of the current realities of the country as they concern its unity and stability. During the visit, members of the HUT Foundation carried out a sensitization programme during which they had access to over 60 students ranging from primaries 3, 4, and 5.

The Head Teacher of the school, Mrs. Blessing Uche assisted in moderating the interactive session by guiding the students on maximising the gains of the sensitization programme.

The students were taught the importance of being good citizens by looking out for one another and being non-discriminatory.

During the visits, students of secondary and primary schools are given lessons that will help kill poisonous biases and foster a true sense of nationhood in their hearts.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

