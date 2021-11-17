FRSC Confirms Six Killed, 19 Injured in Bauchi Auto Crash

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Bauchi State Sector Command, has confirmed that six people were killed while 19 others sustained various degrees of injuries in a fatal crash that occurred in Bauchi.

The Sector Commander, FRSC, Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed this yesterday, said the crash, which involved two commercial vehicles, occurred last Monday at Durum village on the Bauchi-Kano road involving 25 people.

According to him, “The crash occurred on Monday at Durum village on Bauchi-Kano federal highway at about 6.42p.m., involving two commercial vehicles (all Ford Galaxy buses).

“One of them was driven by one Ibrahim Abduljalal with the registration number: JJN 712 YX. The name of the driver of the second vehicle and the registration number could not be ascertained yet.

“The crash was caused by worn out tyres from one of the vehicles, and it affected 25 people-23 male adults, one female adult and one female child.

“Our men immediately rushed to the scene of the crash and took the victims to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, for treatment and confirmation. When they got there, a medical doctor confirmed that six male adults had dead.

“Those who sustained injuries were 19 in number-17 male adults, one female adult and one female child.”

Abdullahi said the corpses were deposited at the ATBUTH mortuary, adding that the obstructions on the road were cleared while the vehicles were handed over to the Motor Transport Department of the GRA Police Station.

He called on drivers to “avoid recklessness while driving and should obey road traffic rules and regulations.

“They should avoid over-speeding and ensure that their vehicles are road worthy. They should also avoid using worn out tyres and other practices that endanger their lives, other road users and their property.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

