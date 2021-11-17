Five Persons Killed in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Tanker Crash

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Five persons were early Wednesday, burnt beyond recognition around Tunji Alegi Filling Station Kwakyama Ogere area, on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident happened, when a petrol -laden tanker collided with an Ibadan bound truck.

The Ogun State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ahmed Umar in a statement signed by Superintendent Route Commander, Florence Okpe, said five vehicles were also burnt in the crash

Umar said the remains of victims removed from the crash scene, were deposited at FOS Morgue Ipara Remo.

The FRSC boss disclosed that the suspected causes of the multiple crash were wrongful overtaking and dangerous driving on the part of the petrol tanker leading to head on collusion with Ibadan bound truck.

He said vehicles are now making use of RCC work area and alternative routes via iperu. Ogun State.

