FIFA to Review Ghana, S’Africa Game after Complaint over Penalty

FIFA will review South Africa’s defeat by Ghana in 2022 World Cup qualifying after the South Africa Football Association (SAFA) made a complaint to the world governing body.

Bafana Bafana needed a draw against the west Africans on Sunday to reach the third and final round of African qualifying, but Ghana won 1-0 with a controversial first-half penaltyin Cape Coast.

SAFA chief executive Tebogo Mothlante said South Africa were “robbed” by “questionable decisions” made by the Senegalese officiating team, which was headed by referee Maguette Ndiaye.

The pivotal moment came when Black Stars midfielder Daniel Amartey went down following what appeared minimal contact from defender Rushine de Reuck, who was booked for his challenge.

The result meant Ghana finished above South Africa in Group G on goals scored and progressed to Africa’s play-offs next March.

“The match officials have decided the game, which is not what is supposed to happen,” Mothlante added.

A statement said: “Fifa has received a complaint from the South African FA in relation to this matter and will review it.”

