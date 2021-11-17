Days of Insurgency, Banditry are Numbered, Says Air Force Chief

*Senate charges military to intensify efforts on the security threats

Deji Elumoye



The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshall Oladayo Amao, on Tuesday declared that the days of insurgents and bandits are numbered in the country assuring Nigerians that end of savagery of the insurgents and bandits is definitely in sight.

This is just as the Senate through its committee on Air Force, tasked the military to intensify its onslaughts against insurgents and bandits for the required peace and development in the affected areas .

The Air Force boss who gave the assurance during 2022 budget defence session before the committee said the insurgents of whatever faction be it Boko Haram or ISWAP had been devastatingly decimated and degraded with attendant loss of fighters and weapons on weekly basis making many of them to surrender voluntarily.

According to him: “Required onslaughts tactically and strategically are already mapped out to rout out the remnants of the insurgents attacking villages and military outposts in pretence of still being potent.

“In line with the core mandate of the Air force and military generally, the territorial integrity of Nigeria is being protected from against the insurgents and bandits who in no distant time, will be completely wiped out”, he said.

He added that as the 2021 budgetary allocations given the Air Force was judiciously used in prosecuting the war against the insurgents and bandits as well as improving the welfare of officers and men, the 2022 allocations , will also be expended judiciously for similar purposes .

He said: “In the face of challenges at hand, prudency and accountability have been the guiding principle of implementation of budgetary allocations by the Nigeria Air Force”.

In his opening remarks before the session went into closed door, the Chairman of the Committee , Senator Ibn Bala Na’ Allah tasked the military outfit to use all the resources within its disposal in routing out the remnants of the insurgents in particular and make the forests inhabitable for bandits , Kidnappers and all forms of criminals .”The Air Force and by extension, the military generally , deserved commendation from Nigerians as far as war against insurgency and banditry are concerned but Nigerians want these enemies of the Nation to be completely defeated as soon as possible.

“For us on this Commitee and in the National Assembly , required Appropriations in terms of procurement of weapons, armaments and enhancement of welfare of officers and men in the military , shall be made since essence of governance itself is security and welfare of citizenry”, he said.

Terrorists of the ISWAP group had last Saturday in Askira – Uba, Borno State ambushed and killed Brigadier – General Dzarma Zirkusu and three Soldiers, aside a soldier earlier killed on Friday by them within the same radius.

