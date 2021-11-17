Buhari Felicitates with Wole Olanipekun at 70

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), as he marks his 70th birthday on November 18, 2021.

The president, in a release issued on Wednesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, hailed a life dedicated to jurisprudence and service to the country, which has pedestaled Chief Olanipekun as a former Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice in Ondo State, one time NBA President, Vice-President, Pan African Lawyers Union and Life Bencher, among others, and is equally a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR).

President Buhari commended the erudite lawyer for replicating himself in his four biological offspring, who are all lawyers, with two having attained the learned silk status of SAN.

He also noted that numerous other lawyers have passed through his chambers and doing exploits in the legal profession.

President Buhari, therefore, rejoiced with the entire Olanipekun family, their friends, associates and the legal profession in general, urging all and sundry to emulate the commitment of the new octogenarian in using law to bring succour to innumerable people, and touching other lives through philanthropy.

He wished Olanipekun longer life in good health and greater service to God, and humanity.

