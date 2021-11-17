Buhari Celebrates Jonathan at 64th, Says He’s an Apostle of Peace, Democracy in Africa

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 64th birthday today, November 17, 2021, describing him as an apostle of peace and democracy in Africa.

The President, in a release on Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, on behalf of the government and Nigerians, rejoiced with Jonathan and congratulated him for serving the country, and working for the peace and advancement of democracy on the African continent.

The President affirmed that Jonathan continued to expand the boundaries of leadership, teaching many in the country, the power of focus, consistency and diligence, having served as deputy governor, governor, vice president, president, African Union Envoy and now, Chairman, International Summit Council for Peace Africa (ISCP-Africa).

ISCP-Africa is an association of incumbent and former heads of state and their deputies, established in 2019 by the Universal Peace Federation, an organisation in general consultative status with the United Nations (UN).

Buhari, however, believed Jonathan’s profile should remind those in position and all aspiring leaders that serving the country and humanity required sacrifice, and ultimately, placing the interest of others above personal gains.

The President, therefore, extended warm greetings to his predecessor and family, praying that the Almighty God would continue to sustain them in good health and all round wellbeing.

