Ataga: Security Guard Narrates How He Recorded Conversation with Chidinma

The Security guard, Abubakar Mohammed, at the rented Service apartment where Michael Usifo Ataga, Super TV Chief Executive Officer, was allegedly murdered yesterday told a Lagos high court how he recorded the conversation he had with Chidinma shortly after the death Ataga.

Mohammed who testified as the second prosecution witness (PW2) in the ongoing trial of Chidinma Ojukwu and two others stated that the call only lasted for 10 seconds.

He said that after his madam, (owner of the apartment), Nkechi Mogbo, had gone to SCID Panti alongside the victim’s family at about a minute to 6 pm, Chidinma who has been calling him with private number, now called him with her personal number.

His words “Hello, hello, I said who this is? the first defendant said it’s me, I asked her why she was calling me with a private number, she said sorry, before this she had asked me about the man’s car, she asked if the car is around, I said which car, she said the Range Rover, that my oga’s car, the black Range Rover”.

Ojukwu, a 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, and one Adedapo Quadri, are standing trial over the alleged murder of the Super TV CEO.

The witness, who testified before Justice Yetunde Adesanya, said that, was how he knew that it was the first defendant (Chidinma Ojukwu) that came with the deceased, to the studio service apartment.

He said he further asked her why she has not returned since Tuesday night that she left, but that she told him that she went for a meeting, then he asked her how about the man (Ataga) she said he was fine.

Mohammed who was led in evidence by the Director of Public Prosecution DPP, Mrs. Adeyinka Adeyemi, also told the court that on Sunday, June 12, 2021, at about 5:30 pm, his madam (boss), called him on phone and informed him that a lady was coming to see the apartment.

He said that while he was at his duty post a lady (Chidinma) arrived in an Uber car and dropped in front of his gate and then asked him if the house was number 19 Dr., Adewale Oshin, he said yes and that if he was Abu and if his boss had called him, and he replied yes.

According to him, Chidinma asked him to show her the apartment, so, he took her upstairs, opened the room, showed her around, and while he was doing that his boss called him and instructed him not to give the key to the lady until she pays, adding that a few minutes later his boss informed him that she had made payment and that he can give her the key.

” While I was still showing the lady round the room, I told her that there is a little issue with the toilet that the water doesn’t stop that it keeps flushing by its self, she said there was no problem, when we came out of the room, I gave her my phone number that in case the water finishes she can call and if NEPA takes light”, he stated.

Mohammed also told the court that around 10:30 pm, a man (The deceased), came with a Black coloured Range Rover, adding that initially, he thought he was a guest of a neighbour who was having a party before the Chidinma came and said “Oga open the gate”.

“The man asked me if there was any open shop around, I told him no that once its 10:30pm, no shop at Lekki, open at that time. He and the lady went out and when they came back, parked his car inside and opened his booth, and brought out a pack of Nestle water, I offered to help carry it, but he said I shouldn’t worry.

” The last time I saw the first defendant was on Tuesday, night at 8 pm, she went on in an Uber car, I was standing at the gate when she left I greeted her and she just waved.

“The Monday before she left, the defendant went out around 12noon and bought things like food items, I welcomed her, around 2-3 pm, while I was at the gate a dispatched rider came to deliver something to her,” the witness said.

He said ‘’On Wednesday, I was at my duty post and the Dustbin vehicle came and packed in front of my gate, I asked my Colleague Confidence who is a cleaner, in the house to go and knock at all the apartments and if there is any dirt in the apartment, she should bring them that the dustbin vehicle was around’’.

“She went upstairs and came out with empty water bottles, and told me that the studio apartment door was opened, I told her to allow me to finish packing the dirt inside the dustbin vehicle.

“I went to the studio apartment I started knocking and nobody answered. Hello sir, hello ma, nobody answered so I pushed the door and a chair in the room was used to block the door, then I looked over the chair and saw the dead body of the man lying facing up.

“On Friday Police officers came to my house and took me to Panti SCID, to make statements of everything that happened.

The matter has been adjourned till today Wednesday) for continuation of trial.

