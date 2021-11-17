At Corona Prize-giving Day, Outstanding Students, Driver, Gardener Rewarded

Sunday Ehigiator writes that the recently held Corona Secondary School Agbara Speech and Prize-giving Day was a display of humanity, as the school recognised not only outstanding students but also a driver, gardener and security officials who have spent over 30 years, alongside other utility staff were awarded for their efforts towards the smooth running of the school

The Corona Secondary School Speech and Prize-giving day recognise and appreciate outstanding students in academics and extracurricular activities, both in internal and external examinations, well-behaved students and academic staff for their efforts, dedication and contribution to the success of the academic session in view.

After being stalled by COVID-19 in 2020 since it was last held in November 2019, this year’s event themed, ‘Stand Up! Stand Out for Excellence- No One Left Behind’ came with a little addition as utility staff were not left behind.

In her opening remarks, the Principal, Mrs. Chinedum Oluwadamilola, said: “As the theme for this year is, ‘Stand Up! Stand Out for Excellence – No One Left Behind’, today we will be celebrating our students and staff successes, with no one left behind, for all that happened in the 2020/2021 academic session. Every Corona child is worth celebrating.”

The event, which was graced by the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, was largely attended by alumni of the school, including the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, who isn’t only an alumna, but has also worked in the school at various capacities and retired as director in 2014 before getting a government appointment.

In her keynote address, Oyinda Egbeyemi, also an alumna, took the students and guests through her sojourn as a student of the school and how she pulled through every obstacle she encountered.

She said students needed to believe in themselves, have a good support system, take on challenges on the standard of excellence, develop a sense of excellence and mindset of strength.

“In life, there are always going to be challenges, there are always going to be obstacles, and whenever you overcome one, there is another waiting at the next door, but it is important that you go through the next door with a sense of excellence, and a mindset of strength because you will need to overcome these things.

“It is also very important to take on challenges, take the bull by the horn and make sure you stand up for excellence. To excel is a great thing and something everyone must yearn to attain.”

Also addressing the students, another alumna, Nofisat Haliru, a barrister, opined that secondary school, especially a boarding school, is the perfect time for self-discovery for any student.

The high point of the event was the presentation of awards. Tobechukwu Okolo, Adekunfola Olowodola, and Kaido Obikili emerged as the first, second, and third best students of Year 7, respectively, with overall percentage ratings of 92.92, 92.72, and 89.70 per cent.

Abdullah Sule, Peace Odunuga and Gbemisola Marquis emerged as the first, second, and third best students of Year 8, with overall percentage ratings of 89.13, 88.13, and 87.28 per cent, respectively.

In external examination awards (Cambridge Checkpoint) 2020/2021, Oyintariere Akika, Munachiso Onyekwere, and Abiodun Marquis in Year 9 emerged as the first, second, and third best students with average grades of 5.8, 5.5, and 5.4, respectively.

This is just as the trio, alongside Oluwamurewa Fadare, Chisom Ike, Mofesola Olusola-Falodun, Blessing Obed, Roqeebat Koleosho, and Ifeoluwa Demechi, were also recognised for having a perfect score of 6.0 in the Cambridge Checkpoint examination. Folashade Adefisayo cash award for the best student in Checkpoint went to Oyintariere Akika. Also, Oyindoubra Akika, Ogechukwu Alloh, and Mardiat-Iman Ibrahim-Iman were rated as the first, second, and third best students in Year 10, with overall percentage ratings put at 94.85, 89.36, and 89.30 per cent respectively.

For Year 11, Somtochukwu Ike, Toluwanimi Sonuga, and George Nnona emerged as the first, second and third best, with a percentage difference of 89.79, 85.66, and 85.51 per cent, respectively. Another high point of the event was the emergence of a Year 11 student and sport-whiz of the school, Khaleel Abiru, as the recipient of the ‘Principal Special Recognition Award’.

While reading out the merits of his emergence, the principal described Abiru as a student with a heart of gold and team spirit. She said Abiru has a selfless, humble and caring personality despite his wide achievements in sports and academics.

“He is very passionate about the welfare of others and is the only student who would always see through my smiles whenever I am stressed or worried, and doesn’t fail to encourage me to take a rest. He doesn’t fail to compliment me when I am looking bright and rested, and he is always willing to help out even without being told. I always look forward to hearing from him every day.”

Students also described Abiru in lower classes as a role model prefect.

Another highlight of the event was when the non-teaching staff were awarded the school’s ‘Most Dedicated Staff’. A medical staff, Mr. Rasheed Musa, and the school driver, Mr. Emeka Nwaguru and security officer, Anthony Obi, gardener, Moses Akapo and others who have spent over 30 years working in same respective capacities, were recipients.

Other recipients were Blessing Ezeala, Mfonobong Umoh, Gbenga Oshilaja, Mercy Onwunta, Ovaisam Urom, Bose Josiah, and Moses Akapo, were recognised as the most dedicated teaching staff, administrative staff, pastoral staff, class/form teacher (senior), class/form teacher (junior), house coordinator, maintenance staff, ground staff and gardener respectively.

Other recipients were Anthony Obi, Richard Maduka, Hassan Deba, David Kolawole, Blessing Ezeala, and Grace Adesina, who were named the most dedicated staff at the Security Unit, most dedicated secretary, kitchen staff, head of department, and best library user, respectively.

Also, Adewale Ojo and Celestine Egemba emerged as the most committed male staff, while Sunday Ossai, Charity Balogun, Patricia Emurese, Oluwaseun Arthur and Mustapha Olaniyan were respectively recognised as the ‘Best Teacher in checkpoint 2020 (Mathematics)’.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

