Apomu Descendants Union Donates Furniture Materials to Schools

Apomu Descendants Union has demonstrated its readiness to assist the government in moving the state education sector forward by donating 140 pieces of furniture to two public schools in the Apomu community. The schools are Muslim Grammar School and Community High School Ayepe Apomu.

The event was held recently at the Palace of Alapomu of Apomu.

Receiving the furniture on behalf of the government, Hon. Folorunso Oladoyin thanked the donors and expressed delight that the education policy reversal in Osun State is yielding expected results.

The commissioner explained that education is not something the government can shoulder alone but needs partnership from all stakeholders.

In his remarks, Alapomu advised the students to be humble, obedient and focused on their studies as opportunities could open for them at any time.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of ADU, Soliu Abass, thanked the state for the reversal of education policies in the state, adding that it will bring a more friendly relationship between government and stakeholders in education.

Prof. Lateef Agbaje, Chairman of the Education Committee of ADU, promised that the furniture would be donated to more schools in the community in phases. He said this is just the first phase of the development projects.

