Anambra Guber: Emulate Buhari, APC Chieftain Tells Uba

Blessing Ibunge

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has advised the party candidate at the Anambra State November 6 governorship election, Senator Andy Uba, to emulate the likes of President Muhammadu Buhari, Dr. Chris Ngige, among others, and congratulate Prof Charles Soludo on his victory at the poll.

This as the APC chieftain also advised Uba to jettison the idea of approaching the tribunal to challenge the outcome of the election, saying it would be a waste of time and ungrateful to efforts of all involved in the peaceful electoral process in Anambra State.

Eze, who spoke yesterday in a statement made available to journalists in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, alleged that Uba was not the choice of the party for the gubernatorial race, hence the defeat by the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Soludo, at the polls.

Expressing satisfaction on the outcome of the election, Eze stressed that notwithstanding the security threats and other distraction before the election, the people of Anambra State came out enmass to choose their governor for the next four years.

According to him, “With a determined and placid disposition, the courageous people of Anambra State defiled the imbecilic braggadocio from the impuissant corners of hellions with a standing reputation for troublemaking, to choose who steers the affairs of the state for the next four years.

“Senator Uba should jettison the idea of challenging the outcome of the election in the tribunal; it will be unfair if after all the sacrifices and risks taken by INEC staff, particularly the corps members who served as ad-hoc staff and security agencies, the inputs of the General Abubakar-led Peace Committee, Traditional Rulers, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other critical stakeholders who invested time and energies towards making the election a huge success, Uba, who could not win even in his local government area, would take the path of attempting to make nonsense of the whole process.

“The circle responsible for scheming Ubah into the race by imposing him on the APC as a mandatory standard-bearer should be held accountable for the fatal smack down the party suffered from Soludo and APGA in the November 6 governorship election.

“It would be a mere wishful thinking for Senator Uba and the Anambra State APC to expect a better electoral outing than what they got, given that the party failed to deploy reasonable efforts to reconcile the grievances of party leaders who bought forms to participate in the party’s primary election, an exercise which was severally described as a charade and whose outcome ignited a raging inferno of dissenting voices and massive provocation from party members across board.

“The good people of Anambra State have passed their verdict through the ballot and their position should be respected and accepted by every lover of democracy and custodian of fairness and due process.”

Eze stated that the failure of the APC in the polls is not a sign of rejection in the Southeast but a lesson to the party to the effect that in subsequent elections, only credible and capable hands should be allowed to fly the flag by allowing the will of party members prevail.

He commended the national leader of the APC, President Buhari and the party leader in Anambra State, Dr. Chris Ngige, for accepting the result of the election and congratulating “the deserved winner, Dr. Chukwuma Soludo of the APGA.”

The Rivers APC chieftain stated that it would be a complete futile anti-party adventure for anyone to take a stand that will be antithetical to the verdict of the people and the progress of Anambra State.

Eze said: “For the survival of our party and democracy, we must allow the will of the people to prevail. The period of leaving our future in the hands of money bags should be a thing of the past.

“I urge Soludo to extend healing and loving hands to all the candidates in the election so that together, you will continue to contribute to the progress of the state from where Governor Willie Obiano would stop. After every election, party politics should be left to political parties while good governance takes the centre stage for the good of the people.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

