Akume Has Capacity to Take APC to Next Level, Says NPG

By Jameelah Sanda

The Nationalist Progressive Group (NPG), has called on major stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support the aspiration of the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume to be the National Chairman of the APC.

The group stressed that the minister has what it takes to take the APC to the next level if given the opportunity.

Director General of the group, Tahir Umar in a statement said, the former governor of Benue State had shown himself to be a formidable force for change.

Akume, he stressed, has demonstrated this in his various roles both as an administrator and a politician; roles in which he had excelled in.

“He would fit in to any position within the executive as he has the acumen as shown in his capable handling of Benue state as governor and senator and also the way he had carried out his responsibilities as minister of special duties under this current administration.

He has shown his commitment to the agenda of the party and thus would be willing to serve the party in any capacity, to the best of his abilities and in furtherance of the party’s aims.

“A time in the life of a political party when a choice of a leader means everything, the history of APC is such that leadership has been either too cold or hot. The effect of which is that the party has been hanging in a balance, This makes a particular leadership character highly desirable and necessary at this point. However, in the frantic quest for that suitable character: the search, the choice and the consequence becomes clear: make or mar the exercise. Therefore, APC must choose the person who has the unique disposition and leadership attributes of a leader and a bridge builder, “ he said.

A leading member of the group, Mr Christopher Tarka said the north central deserves the opportunity for the chairmanship this time adding that given Akume’s pedigree APC will be better for it.

Giving a background of the Senator, he stated, “Senator George Akume is a seasoned politician, and an accomplished civil servant who has great academic achievements. Senator Akume was born on 27th December 1953.

He is an indigene of Wannune Tarka LGA of Benue state. He commenced his education at Native Primary School Wannune upon which he proceeded to Government Secondary School Otobi. He completed his Advanced Level at St. The prestigious St. Louis College, a school that is still highly regarded till this day.

“Upon completion of his A Levels he was admitted to the University of Ibadan where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Sociology in 1978.

He further went on to gain a Masters Degree in Industrial and Labour Relations from the same institution in 1986. This demonstrates his early passion for the common man. A passion that he continues to show and follow through to this day, from his days as a civil servant and in his political career.

“Senator Akume’s first foray into achieving his goal as a voice for the common man began when he started working as a land officer with the Benue State Civil Service upon completion of the mandatory NYSC. Throughout his career he has gone on to hold various positions of prestige such as Assistant Secretary, Research and Policy Analysis (REPA) in the Governor’s office, Principal Secretary, as well as also being assigned special roles such as the secretary/chairman handling duties such as local government affairs, supervising white paper drafting on strategic committees etc. “Senator Akume was also the Sole Administrator of Gboko Local Government Council in 1991. These are simply a few of his numerous and notable achievements that make him a notable man not only in Benue State but also nationally”.

He added, “After his career as a seasoned and extremely successful administrator, the distinguished senator made the decision to enter the political arena. This was fuelled by his passion for his people and for the nation. He registered as a member of the now defunct Congress for National Consensus, under which he sought the gubernatorial ticket.

Following the death of General Abacha, all political parties were disbanded by the new administration and this afforded the opportunity for the formation of new political structures aimed at moving the nation forward.

“The progressive George Akume took this opportunity to join a new party PDP that had been formed with the aim of uniting and moving the nation forward. He was an active and vocal member of the party. Under the PDP Senator Akume served as a two-term governor. During his tenure as a governor he initiated several policies in the state aligned to his reformist agenda. These included but are not limited to ensuring that the Benue State Inland Revenue Agency became a more effective agency.

“Following his successful gubernatorial tenures, George Akume was elected to the hallowed chambers of the National Assembly as a Senator in 2007 under the umbrella of the People’s Democratic Party. In 2011, he made the decision to move to the Action Congress of Nigeria, a decision that was not taken lightly as Senator Akume values loyalty highly. This move was made because he felt he could join hands with other progressives and drive his agenda in moving the country forward. He is a serving minister, what position in the executive or APC do you think he is better suited.”

During his time in the senate, he said the senator was elected as the senate minority leader and upon reelection was nominated by Senate President David Mark from the opposition party as Senate Committee Chairman on Army.

“This shows commitment and dedication and trust especially coming from a former general.

Senator Akume upon his retirement from legislative duties has continued to serve the nation as a member of the ruling party APC. In this capacity he has been Vice Chairman, North of the Presidential Campaign. He is currently the Honourable Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs in the current administration, a role that is surely testament to his abilities.

