Akeredolu Promises Support as Airline Extends Operation to Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday expressed delight over the decision of the management of the Green Africa Airline to expand its operations to Akure-Abuja and Akure-Owerri routes.

Akeredolu, who received the management of the airline led by the founder, Babawande Afolabi, in his office in Akure, said his administration would continue to work with the airline for continuous service delivery to the people.

According to him, “No doubt, when you decided to have Akure as part of your routes, it was something of joy to us here in Akure. I have traveled with you a number of times. Your plane is neat, and I hope you will maintain that standard.

“A lot of time, you are always on time. It is very important you carve a niche for yourself. Proper scheduling of the flight will be appreciated. I was elated when I heard about your expansion to fly from Akure to Abuja and Akure to Owerri.”

Earlier, the founder of the airline, Afolabi, said: “We are pleased to inform you that since we have been flying to Akure, the patronage has been encouraging. I am also pleased to inform you that we are expanding our presence. From next week, we are commencing Akure to Abuja. We also want to connect Akure to the Southeast. We are also starting Akure to Owerri operation from November 23.”

He said the airline would fly Akure-Abuja route four times in a week, while Akure-Owerri route will be three times in a week.

Afolabi stressed that the goal of the airline is to fly Akure-Abuja route daily, adding that Green Africa is determined to build a good legacy in Africa.

The airline founder also disclosed that his organisation is ready to partner the state to train talents.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

