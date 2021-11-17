Akeredolu Appoints 14 Commissioners, Seven Special Advisers

Appoints son as DG on performance mornitoring

Fidelis David



The Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has nominated 14 new commissioners-designate and seven special advisers. The governor also appointed his son, Mr. Babajide Akeredolu as the Director General, Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU).

This was contained in a statement made available to Journalists in Akure by the

Commissioner for Information and Orientation in the State, Donald Ojogo.

The commissioner nominees include: Mrs. Bamidele Ademola Olateju – Akoko South-east; Mr. Adefarati Adegboyega – Akoko South-east; Rt. Hon. Fatai Olotu- Akoko North-east; Dr. Julianah Oshadahun – Akoko North-west; Mr. Dele Ologun -Akure North; Mr. Sunday Adekunle – Idanre and Mr. Razak Obe -Ifedore.

Others are:Dr. Banji Awolowo Ajaka- Ilaje; Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan – Irele; Mrs Yetunde Adeyanju- Odigbo; Mr. Femi Agagu – Okitipupa; Hon. Akinlosotu- Ondo-east; Hon. Lola Fagbemi- Ondo West and Chief Olayato Aribo- Ose

Those nominated for the position of Special Advisers include: Dr Victor Ategbole; Mrs Wunmi Ilawole; Hon. Tobi Ogunleye; Dr. Jibayo Adeyeye; Mrs. Olamide Falana; Dr . Francis Adedayo Faduyile and Mr Niyi Oseni.

The statement noted that “the names of the nominees, especially the position of commissioner, will be forwarded to the House of Assembly for screening, clearance and confirmation.

“All nominated/appointed persons will be sworn in at a date to be announced later after the necessary legislative processes.”

